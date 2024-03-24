6 . Dakota Hotel

Dakota Hotel, located on Russell Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,163 Google reviews. A customer at Dakota said: "I visited the restaurant at Dakota and everything about it was excellent. The food was outstanding, and the service from the staff was above and beyond - nothing was too much trouble. We were a large booking of 16, and everything was perfect. Would highly recommend." Photo: James Hardisty