And to make the choice a little easier, we have rounded up nine of the best places in Leeds for afternoon tea - according to Google reviews.
On the list, there is Fleur Restaurant and Bar, located in the Light, and Browns, located on the Headrow.
Here are seven more of the best places for afternoon tea in Leeds.
1. The Ivy
The Ivy, in Victoria Quarter, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 1,754 Google reviews. A customer at the Ivy said: "The best place in Leeds for afternoon/cream tea. The scones are 10/10. The service is super but reservation is preferred especially in weekends." Photo: The Ivy
2. Fleur Restaurant and Bar
Fleur Restaurant and Bar, located in the Light, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 578 Google reviews. A customer at Fleur said: "Food was incredible and received excellent service from our waiter JT. He was amazing!" Photo: Steve Riding
3. Crafthouse
Located in Trinity Leeds, Crafthouse has a rating of 4.3 stars from 566 Google reviews. A customer at Crafthouse said: "Fantastic food and wonderful service with very welcoming staff. The afternoon tea is highly recommended. To celebrate a special occasion guests were really made to feel special." Photo: Crafthouse/Google
4. Browns
Browns, on The Headrow, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 2,029 Google reviews. A customer at Browns said: "Food was lovely, our waitress Ruby gave amazing service and was super sweet and very attentive!" Photo: Browns/Google
5. Sky Lounge
Sky Lounge, located in Granary Wharf, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,377 Google reviews. A customer at Sky Lounge said: "Fantastic for afternoon tea and overall a great lounge experience." Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Dakota Hotel
Dakota Hotel, located on Russell Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,163 Google reviews. A customer at Dakota said: "I visited the restaurant at Dakota and everything about it was excellent. The food was outstanding, and the service from the staff was above and beyond - nothing was too much trouble. We were a large booking of 16, and everything was perfect. Would highly recommend." Photo: James Hardisty
