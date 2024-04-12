However you like your meal, with gravy, peas or gluten-free, there’s a chippy in Leeds that does it brilliantly.

And we have rounded up some of the finest, taking recommendations from the people who know the city best - our readers.

Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds as voted for by you.

Coe's Fisheries Coe's Fisheries, in Crossgates, was named one of the best chippies in Leeds by YEP readers.

Skyliner Leeds best-rated fish and chip shop on Tripavisor, Skyliner, in Whitkirk, was also a popular recommendation by YEP readers. Pictured are Alvin and Sam Meehan, the Skyliner's third generation owners.

Graveley's Graveley's has venues next to Elland Road, at White Rose Shopping Centre, and in the city centre, and was named one of the best places to get fish and chips in Leeds.

Fryday's Fryday's, in Roundhay, won the Yorkshire Evening Post Chip Shop of the Year in 2016. The family-run fish and chip shop was named one of the best in Leeds.

Oceans Oceans, in Austhorpe Road, was also a popular suggestion for the best chippy in Leeds.