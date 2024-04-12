19 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to locals including Skyliner and Wetherby Whaler

We are so blessed to have so many options for fish and chips in Leeds.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

However you like your meal, with gravy, peas or gluten-free, there’s a chippy in Leeds that does it brilliantly.

And we have rounded up some of the finest, taking recommendations from the people who know the city best - our readers.

Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds as voted for by you.

Coe’s Fisheries, in Crossgates, was named one of the best chippies in Leeds by YEP readers.

1. Coe's Fisheries

Coe’s Fisheries, in Crossgates, was named one of the best chippies in Leeds by YEP readers. Photo: Google

Leeds best-rated fish and chip shop on Tripavisor, Skyliner, in Whitkirk, was also a popular recommendation by YEP readers. Pictured are Alvin and Sam Meehan, the Skyliner's third generation owners.

2. Skyliner

Leeds best-rated fish and chip shop on Tripavisor, Skyliner, in Whitkirk, was also a popular recommendation by YEP readers. Pictured are Alvin and Sam Meehan, the Skyliner's third generation owners. Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post

Graveley's has venues next to Elland Road, at White Rose Shopping Centre, and in the city centre, and was named one of the best places to get fish and chips in Leeds.

3. Graveley's

Graveley's has venues next to Elland Road, at White Rose Shopping Centre, and in the city centre, and was named one of the best places to get fish and chips in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Fryday's, in Roundhay, won the Yorkshire Evening Post Chip Shop of the Year in 2016. The family-run fish and chip shop was named one of the best in Leeds.

4. Fryday's

Fryday's, in Roundhay, won the Yorkshire Evening Post Chip Shop of the Year in 2016. The family-run fish and chip shop was named one of the best in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Oceans, in Austhorpe Road, was also a popular suggestion for the best chippy in Leeds.

5. Oceans

Oceans, in Austhorpe Road, was also a popular suggestion for the best chippy in Leeds. Photo: Oceans/Google

Ritz Fisheries, in Lower Wortley, is one of the best-rated chippies in Leeds - and it's also a hit with YEP readers.

6. Ritz Fisheries

Ritz Fisheries, in Lower Wortley, is one of the best-rated chippies in Leeds - and it's also a hit with YEP readers. Photo: Google

