11 best pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor

Leeds has a wealth of popular pubs, ranging from rustic pubs to traditional to contemporary. These pubs serve a wide range of beer, wine and spirits, alongside extensive menus offering tasty dishes.

Here are 11 of the best pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor.

1. Foleys Tap House

2. Whitelocks Ale House

3. New Inn Calverley

4. The Roebuck

