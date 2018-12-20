11 best pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor Leeds has a wealth of popular pubs, ranging from rustic pubs to traditional to contemporary. These pubs serve a wide range of beer, wine and spirits, alongside extensive menus offering tasty dishes. Here are 11 of the best pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor. 1. Foleys Tap House Foleys Tap House is a Grade II listed pub in the heart of Leeds city centre, located on The Headrow, specialising in real ale, craft beer and traditional ciders. other Buy a Photo 2. Whitelocks Ale House Whitelocks, located on, is the oldest public house in Leeds. This popular pub serves a wide selection of real ale and craft beers, many of which are from Yorkshire breweries. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. New Inn Calverley Located in the Pudsey area of Leeds, on the edge of the rural village of Calverley, the New Inn Calverley is a rustic country pub which serves carefully nurtured cask ales and fine wines. other Buy a Photo 4. The Roebuck Located on the border of Otley, The Roebuck offers a wide selection of beers and wines, from Black Sheep to continental and guest beers, alongside an extensive wine list including over 30 different wines. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3