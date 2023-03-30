It can be hard keeping track of time over a four-day weekend so many people in Leeds will be visiting the supermarkets over Easter to ensure the cupboards are well stocked. Supermarket opening times tend to change on bank holidays so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

If you’ve left your Easter egg shopping to the last minute, there’s no need to panic as we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Leeds to ensure you can get all the treats you need ahead of the big day.

Leeds Easter supermarket opening times

Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

The supermarket has stated their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for Leeds Bond Street Express over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday - 6 AM - 10 PM

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8 AM - 6 PM

Store opening times will vary due to location but here are the Leeds Headrow Super Store opening times over Easter:

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Opening times at Aldi will vary over the Easter bank holiday. The supermarket recommends using its store locator to check opening times.

The general Easter weekend opening times at Aldi are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 - closed

Easter Monday, April 10 - 8am - 8pm

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Asda Kirkstall opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

Thursday April 6 - 7AM - 11 PM

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Opening times at each Morrisons store vary. Use the store locator tool to check the opening hours for your nearest Morrisons.

The opening times for the Leeds Merrion Centre store are as follows:

Good Friday -7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Lidl is joining the major supermarkets by closing stores on Easter Sunday. The supermarket has not released Easter dates but advises bank holiday hours are usually from 8am - 8pm.

Opening times for each M&S Food Hall will vary. Use the M&S store finder to check your store’s opening hours over Easter weekend.

The opening times for M&S Food Hall on The Springs are as follows:

Good Friday - 8am - 8.30pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 8.30pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday 8am – 8.30pm

Waitrose has released its Easter opening times for Leeds. The opening times are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 8am – 8pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed