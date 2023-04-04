If you’re feeling unwell over the Easter period here’s where you can go in Leeds to speak to a doctor or get some health advice. Many GP surgeries will be closed during the bank holiday weekend but there are some other options to get the help you need.

Meanwhile, to ensure you keep well during the holidays NHS North West’s Chief Pharmacist is reminding people not to leave it too late to order repeat prescriptions if they are due ahead of the Easter break. Every bank holiday the NHS 111 phone service sees huge increases in people contacting it about repeat prescriptions – and on some occasions last year saw five times the number of calls from the days before.

Karen O’Brien MBE leads the pharmacy service across the region and has advised that any repeat prescriptions due in the days over the Easter Bank Holiday will need to be ordered in advance. GP practices and pharmacies will have limited opening hours over the Easter period making it more challenging for patients to access medicines at short notice.

Karen said: “By re-stocking medicine cabinets, knowing when your GP practice is open and planning for repeat prescriptions, people can ensure they make the most of the Easter period.

“Running out of your usual medication can have serious consequences, especially if you use them to control heart and breathing problems or a health condition such as diabetes, and is the last thing you want to do while your friends and family are together.”

The region’s lead GP Dr Paula Cowan, Medical Director for Primary Care, reiterated the message saying: “If you take regular medications, for whatever reason, and if you are due a repeat prescription in the week leading up to Easter or over the Easter period, please remember to always request your repeat via your practice or the NHS app at least 72 hours in advance.

Here’s how you can see a doctor in Leeds over Easter

“This enables your practice and pharmacy to have your repeat ready in time for you. This is particularly important ahead of bank holiday weekends. Please help us to help you and avoid any gaps in your medication,”

The NHS website states that if people feel unwell over the bank holiday weekend, they can check their symptoms and get access to advice using 111.nhs.uk online for non-emergency health needs. NHS 111 is a free service which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Patients will be given a remote consultation and then be informed when to attend a walk-in medical centre to maintain social distancing.

Emergency care services will be open over the bank holiday and people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency services in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency.

Where are the bank holiday medical centres in Leeds

After calling 111 you will be advised to visit one of the following medical centres in Leeds.

Shakespeare Medical Centre

1 Cromwell Mount

Burmantofts, Leeds

LS9 7ST

Opening Times: 8am – 8pm every day (including all bank holidays).

St George’s Urgent Treatment Centre

St George’s Road

Middleton,

LS10 4UZ

Wharfedale Urgent Treatment Centre

Newall Carr Road,

Otley,

