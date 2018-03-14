Does Leeds give women a fair deal?

Celebrating recent International Women's Day, YEP Reader Panel focused on feminism in the city.

If you live or work in the area, email chris.page@jpress.co.uk to have your say on local topics, now also shared with www.facebook.com/groups/MemoriesOfLeeds/ popular Facebook group's 33,000 members, next of which "Is Leeds disabled-friendly?" marked March 10 Disabled Access Day.

So, is Leeds area female-friendly?

Joanne St Lawrence

When I left school we were just coming out of the era when women, as soon as they got married, gave up work to become housewives and mothers. There was a shortage of workers and companies were very keen to recruit school leavers and women to fill the gaps. It was a great time when we could pick and choose jobs. If you didn't like it, you left on Friday, went to the Job Centre on the Monday, and started a new job on Tuesday. Women are the ones who generally give up work to have children. I remember this as one of the best times of my life. I didn't have a problem with jobs when I decided to return to work. You have to make your own way in life, no matter what your gender or background. Why does anyone expect Leeds to make any difference?

James Kirk

Name the institution or organisation that has systemic bias against women in Leeds and we can fight them together. Personally, I don't buy into third wave feminism that fosters victimhood mentality in women.

Amy Green

We cannot claim to give women a fair deal when we live in a city that has a managed area, which allows sex to be bought and sold. While I acknowledge we have made such great strides in my lifetime, I recognise we still have some way to go.

Lee Ingham

Not providing women with a fair deal in Leeds would hold the city back. On International Women's Day, I will be attending a discussion at HEART led by long-standing feminist Al Garthwaite. Meanwhile, my strong-willed and independent daughter does not feel the need to attend. Maybe people like her will ensure that Leeds provides a fair deal.

Natasha Meek

Leeds' status as a modern and international city can only benefit women. Women are given an equal footing in society with our excellent universities and colleges. However, IT companies in Leeds must encourage women to apply for jobs in the technology sector. Let's get women programming and making their mark in the digital age.

Dennis Appleyard

I asked the wife. She says it's a daft question. And she should know!