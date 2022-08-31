Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney+ has announced the cast for the new UK original adventure series ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell’ and it includes Leeds-born actor Nick Mohammed.

The show, described by Disney+ as a ‘swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series’, comes from BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright .

Set in 18th Century England, it’s all about a quick-witted and courageous young woman called Nell Jackson, who finds herself framed for murder before becoming the most notorious highwaywoman.

Nick Mohammed plays the role of Billy Blind – a prickly little spirit who helps Nell realise her fate that put her on the wrong side of the law. The show in which Nick Mohammed stars will run eight episodes of 45 minutes each.

Here’s everything you need to know, including who Nick Mohammed is, what he’s been in before, and who else is in the cast.

Who is Nick Mohammed?

Nicholas George Mohammed is a 41-year-old actor, comedian and writer from Leeds best known for his portrayal of ‘Mr. Swallow’, a comedy sketch character he played across stage and television for over a decade.

Mohammed is also famous for playing the role of Nate The Great Shelley in Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’. For this, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at both the 73rd and 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has been cast in Disney+ The Ballad of Renegade Nell

The Leeds-born star has featured in dozens of television shows throughout his career, including ‘The King Is Dead’, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’, ‘Hank Zipzer’, and ‘Sorry I’ve Got No Head’.

He’s also been in numerous films including ‘The Martian’, ‘Bridget Jones’ Baby’ and ‘Christopher Robin’. Now he’s set to play the role of Billy Blind in the upcoming Disney+ original ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell’.

Disney+ The Ballad of Renegade Nell cast

