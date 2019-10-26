Columnist Jordan Odu on vegan donuts, gin making and The Joker as he gives the lowdown on Leeds

Jordan Odu on what is hot in Leeds this month.

Their insanely good all vegan donuts have already reached cult status in Leeds and their Spooky Hallowe’en specials are quite literally to die-for. I snapped up both the skull-encrusted Boston Scream and the orange-infused Spider Ring and didn’t regret sharing either. Happy Hallowe’en!

Another thing I love about the autumn season is trying all the Sunday roasts the city has to offer.

My foodie tour began last Sunday at Meanwood’s Beck and Call, which is a great little modern pub from the minds behind Headrow House and Belgrave. You can’t go wrong with their Yorkshire Rarebit and Slow Roast Lamb Shoulder with extra mint sauce. The next time you see me, I may be carrying a few extra pounds (I’m getting ready for winter, so what) as I’m aiming to see how the roasts at The White Swan, Midnight Bell and The Woods in Chapel Allerton hold up. The things I do for the love of my craft.

Treats rather than tricks at Temple Donuts.

If you’ve not yet been down to the new Head of Steam on Park Row, then you really are missing out.

We launched them in typical grandiose Pink Gorilla style with a huge party attended by more than 400 guests. Everything from the food and live band to the shuffleboards and arcade gaming went down a storm. I personally adore the Northern Monk Mango Lassi IPA. It’s 7.2 per cent, but so fruity you’d never guess it.

On the topic of alcohol, all you gin lovers out there will appreciate the brilliant Liquor Studio in central Leeds.

This first of its kind gin distillery allows guests to not only sample some of the finest gins known to man, but create your very own bottle of booze to take away as a gift (or for your own drinking pleasure).

Backed by some of the country’s most respected liquor aficionados, you can be rest assured that assistance will be on hand to help you create a tipple you can be proud of. It’s already solved 75 per cent of the people on my gift list this Christmas, so Amen to that.

Spare time has been precious of late, but I’ve really made the most of it.

I took my twin godsons to Harewood House recently, which delighted them and instantly transported me back to my childhood. If you’ve not been for time like me, then go. They’ve got actual penguins and best of all, flamingos!

Like the rest of the world, I also managed to catch The Joker this month and was blown away by just how wicked this movie was.

It was even better viewed at the new Odeon Luxe at The Springs in Thorpe Park, what a cinema that is (and where did this pop up from?!). Every seat is a luxurious leather recliner that essentially turns into a bed, and the sound and picture on the 4K iSense screen is just mind-blowing.

The next few weeks are looking busier than ever, but I’ve booked the new Grantley Hall in Ripon for dinner.

I have heard nothing but glowing reports and it looks absolute class, from the manicured gardens to the ultra-posh spa. I can’t wait to dive in. Look out for my review next month.

That’s me done for now but do look out for details dropping very soon for the launch of Manahatta York.

The seemingly unstoppable Arc Inspirations brand has done an amazing job on kitting out the old Banyan on Little Stonegate.