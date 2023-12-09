Leeds United have shared a Christmas advert that features an appearance from a very special guest.

The club released the near-two minute video, which can be viewed above, on their social media channels earlier this month.

The advert details the heart-warming story of a brother and sister’s united love for Leeds United as they transition through life and features a guest appearance from club legend Eddie Gray.

The clip also features a beautiful cover of the Cyndi Lauper classic ‘True Colours’ by UK based artist Jenny Plant. 2024 sees the release of her debut album and many live shows to come.

