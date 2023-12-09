Watch Leeds United’s touching Christmas advert featuring club legend Eddie Gray and cover of Cyndi Lauper song
The club released the near-two minute video, which can be viewed above, on their social media channels earlier this month.
The advert details the heart-warming story of a brother and sister’s united love for Leeds United as they transition through life and features a guest appearance from club legend Eddie Gray.
The clip also features a beautiful cover of the Cyndi Lauper classic ‘True Colours’ by UK based artist Jenny Plant. 2024 sees the release of her debut album and many live shows to come.
Aaron Duckmanton, Global Head of Digital, Content & Marketing, Leeds United, said: “This is a great story, brought to life with a fantastic soundtrack that relates to the fact that the club is such an important part of family life and the memories we create and we should always show our True Colours.”