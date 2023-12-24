As many awake to wrapping paper strewn across the floor, others in Leeds will be up bright and early for the Boxing Day sales.
From the luxurious magic of the city’s Victoria Quarter to the region’s hugely popular shopping centres, there will be discounts aplenty and bargains galore – but thrifty shoppers will have to be quick if they want to snap up the best deals on offer this year.
The city’s Trinity Shopping Centre and the White Rose near Morley are among the other complexes hosting fabulous sales, so people in Leeds are spoilt for choice.
Without further ado, here are some of the best places to pick up a Boxing Day bargain and the opening times of some of the city’s best shopping centres –
1. Boxing Day sales
Here are six of the best places for Boxing Day sales in Leeds with the complete opening times for the city's shopping centres. Photo: National World
2. Victoria Leeds
Victoria Leeds is the city's premier luxury shopping quarter - and it's set to be budget friendly this year as it opens on Boxing Day from 10am to 6pm, although some individual shops will be closed. Already to have confirmed a huge Boxing Day sale is Moda in Pelle, which is offering up to 60% off stylish footwear. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Trinity Leeds
The Trinity shopping centre in Leeds will be open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day for those all-important sales. From H&M to Hollister, M&S to Mango, there's something for everyone at this retail mecca in the city centre. Shoppers will be sure to pick up a bargain on the best day for discounts of the year. Photo: Steve Riding
4. White Rose Shopping Centre
The White Rose Shopping Centre, near the M621, will be open from 9am to 8pm on Boxing Day and is expected to host plenty of sales this year. Shops at the 120-store mall include Zara, Primark and Office - as well as a huge new M&S. Photo: James Hardisty
5. The Springs Shopping Centre
The Springs shopping centre is expected to be open as usual on Boxing Day, although opening times for stores will vary. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Crown Point Shopping Park
Crown Point Shopping Park, in Junction Street, will be open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, with opening times varying between shops. Photo: Steve Riding