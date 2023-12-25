Royal Mail staff in Leeds have said that there are still problems with the service this festive season and that Christmas cards will still be getting delivered in the new year.

Royal Mail staff said they were “disgraced and appalled” at the lack of organisation during the Christmas period last year, as letters and packages were left “scattered all over”.

It came after other staff at the sorting office in Seacroft said they were “disgusted” at how the company was being run. They said they were being told to focus on delivering tracked parcels rather than general mail, meaning that letters were being “left to rot”.

Now a member of staff at the sorting office, who has asked to remain anonymous, has said it is the “same old story”, with mail being “left in frames” as staff are told to concentrate on tracked parcels.

Royal Mail staff at the Seacroft office say that Christmas cards will still be getting delivered in the new year. Photo: Simon Hulme

They said: “It’s going to be the same forever now. Nothing will change it.

“We’ll definitely still be delivering Christmas cards in January. I guarantee it.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Our teams are working extremely hard to ensure a consistent and reliable service to households throughout Seacroft this Christmas.

“We can confirm mail is being delivered to the majority of homes daily. If there is a delay, such as when a route is not completed, we will aim to prioritise that area the following day to ensure any delay is kept to a minimum.