Royal Mail Christmas delivery times: the latest posting dates for letters and parcels

Royal Mail has issued guidance for people posting presents in the run up to Christmas.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:26 pm
People are being advised to post their presents early to avoid disappointment.

Those sending gifts and cards have been advised to leave plenty of time for items to be delivered before the big day.

Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe, so parcel deliveries are likely to be delayed this month.

Below is a list of the final posting dates to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas.

Friday 17 December

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Saturday 18 December

2nd Class

2nd Class Signed For

Royal Mail 48®

Tuesday 21 December

1st Class

1st Class Signed For

Royal Mail 24®

Royal Mail Tracked 48®**

Wednesday 22 December

Royal Mail Tracked 24®**

Thursday 23 December

Special Delivery Guaranteed®

