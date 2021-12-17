Royal Mail Christmas delivery times: the latest posting dates for letters and parcels
Royal Mail has issued guidance for people posting presents in the run up to Christmas.
Those sending gifts and cards have been advised to leave plenty of time for items to be delivered before the big day.
Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe, so parcel deliveries are likely to be delayed this month.
Below is a list of the final posting dates to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas.
Friday 17 December
Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
Saturday 18 December
2nd Class
2nd Class Signed For
Royal Mail 48®
Tuesday 21 December
1st Class
1st Class Signed For
Royal Mail 24®
Royal Mail Tracked 48®**
Wednesday 22 December
Royal Mail Tracked 24®**
Thursday 23 December
Special Delivery Guaranteed®
