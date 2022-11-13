From festive train rides to Christmas-themed afternoon teas, there are plenty of opportunities for children to meet Santa this season.

Here are some of the highly rated Santa experiences in and near to Leeds - make sure to bring a wish list!

The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park

Stockeld Park is hosting a Christmas Grotto

The Christmas Adventure experience at Stockeld Park is open from Saturday 29 November to Saturday 24 December.

Just a short trip outside of Leeds, children can enjoy a classic Christmas grotto experience and try out the Snowflake Maze or Winter Illuminations.

Tickets must be booked online and are priced from £12 per child with two free adults.

Festive afternoon tea with Santa at The Mansion in Roundhay Park

The festive afternoon tea with Santa at Roundhay Park is open from Sunday 11 December to Friday 23 December.

This new attraction offers children the chance to meet Santa and enjoy some delicious treats, plus receive a gift.

The tea is available to book for £24.50 per children and £19.50 for adults.

Father Christmas Family Experience at Harewood House

The Father Christmas Family Experience at Harewood House is open from Saturday 26 November to Saturday 24 December.

Children can join Father Christmas as he settles into the Pastry Room Below Stairs, telling festive stories and chatting with groups before getting a special gift from under the tree.

Tickets cost £25 for children and £18 for adults.

A Magical Wonderland Journey to Santa, Tong Garden Centre

The Magical Wonderland Journey to Santa is open from Saturday 20 November to Friday 24 December.

The outdoor experience takes children along a wonderful lakeside path to meet the reindeer, before heading to the man himself. There is an opportunity to give Santa a wishlist and get a memorable family photo with him too.

Tickets cost £18.95 per child with two free adults per booking.

Santa’s Express, Middleton Railway

Santa’s Express is open on selected dates from Saturday 3 December to Saturday 24 December.

Kids can board the Santa Special train from Middleton Railway, where onboard the man himself will give a present to each child.

Tickets must be booked online and are priced at £14.75 for children and £11.75 for adults.

Santa’s Elf Village, Under The Wishing Tree at Lotherton Hall

Under The Wishing Tree at Lotherton Hall is open from Saturday 26 November to Saturday 24 December.

The experience includes a series of activities for children, including delivering a letter to the festive post office and meeting Santa one to one.