L’OR launches brand-new Advent Calendar providing an indulgent surprise every morning
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
Offering a variety of coffee capsules behind 24 doors – the calendar is designed to awaken the senses and offer a luxurious moment of coffee pleasure each day.
Curated by L’OR Coffee Artists, the calendar boasts everything from bold espressos to delicate lungos, featuring signature favourites and flavour blends including delicious vanilla and hazelnut.
Showcasing almost every blend in the L’OR portfolio, from pure to flavoured, all are compatible with the shopper-favourite L’OR Barista Sublime coffee machine as well as Nespresso® Original coffee machines.
This luxurious coffee calendar adds variety, discovery, and indulgence to the festive season.