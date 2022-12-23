Leeds man's shock at Morrisons charging nearly £150 for a Christmas turkey
Leeds residents have shared their shock after discovering that a Morrisons store in the city is charging nearly £150 for some of its most premium turkeys.
Artur Pi couldn’t believe his eyes when he found two turkeys in the Hunslet store priced at £148.10 and £126.30. The bronze turkeys are part of Morrisons’ ‘The Best’ range and are priced at £20 per kilo.
Arthur said that he was left in shock by the prices, adding: “I spend that much for my weekly shop!”
He shared pictures of the turkeys on social media and received hundreds of comments from people saying it was “madness”.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “This turkey is the most premium organic product available in our offering and the price of £20 a kilo is in line with the market price. A similar sized turkey, Morrisons British large whole turkey, is available to buy for £4.99 per kg, costing around £31.44.”