Leeds man's shock at Morrisons charging nearly £150 for a Christmas turkey

Leeds residents have shared their shock after discovering that a Morrisons store in the city is charging nearly £150 for some of its most premium turkeys.

By Charles Gray
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:20pm

Artur Pi couldn’t believe his eyes when he found two turkeys in the Hunslet store priced at £148.10 and £126.30. The bronze turkeys are part of Morrisons’ ‘The Best’ range and are priced at £20 per kilo.

Arthur said that he was left in shock by the prices, adding: “I spend that much for my weekly shop!”

He shared pictures of the turkeys on social media and received hundreds of comments from people saying it was “madness”.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “This turkey is the most premium organic product available in our offering and the price of £20 a kilo is in line with the market price. A similar sized turkey, Morrisons British large whole turkey, is available to buy for £4.99 per kg, costing around £31.44.”