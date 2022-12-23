Artur Pi couldn’t believe his eyes when he found two turkeys in the Hunslet store priced at £148.10 and £126.30. The bronze turkeys are part of Morrisons’ ‘The Best’ range and are priced at £20 per kilo.

Arthur said that he was left in shock by the prices, adding: “I spend that much for my weekly shop!”

He shared pictures of the turkeys on social media and received hundreds of comments from people saying it was “madness”.

Artur Pi came across the turkeys during his shop in Morrisons in Hunslet