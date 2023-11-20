Keep the whole family entertained this Christmas with 'Mr & Mrs' board game
Pair up with your romantic other half, or even a friend or family member to answer in-depth and entertaining questions about each other with the Mr & Mrs Family Board Game based on the hit TV show All Star Mr & Mrs, hosted by Phillip Schofield.
Mr & Mrs Family Edition contains questions suitable for adult couples, families and even boys and girls from the age of 10.
With over 1,000 new questions designed to uncover things you may not know about your nearest and dearest, Mr & Mrs Family Edition is a great way for players to spend time together.
The game features an improved Paddle Round where players sit or stand back to back and answer questions about each other such as ‘Who complains the most?’ or ‘Who is the most generous?’
It also includes the ‘It’s a Match’ bonus game – a true or false game where you can still score points for being on the same wavelength as your partner, even if you’re both wrong. It even includes some blank cards so you can write your own embarrassing questions. Guaranteed to cause laughter, blushes, blank looks and a whole lot more!