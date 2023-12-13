'I'm just popping out to get some milk' - these are the top excuses for escaping family at Christmas

A study has found more than half of Brits admit to making up reasons to escape the chaos over Christmas.

Buying milk, filling the tank with petrol and picking up last-minute presents and snacks are the main excuses to leave the house.

While 17 percent have insisted on venturing out to pick up relatives, drop rubbish off at the tip (16 percent) or purchase much-needed batteries for the kids’ toys (14 percent).

More than a half of those surveyed by webuyanycar say their car is one of the only places they can find peace and quiet during Christmas, with 45 percent admitting they are always the first person to volunteer to run a festive errand.

A quarter of Brits confess they have sat in silence in the car.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar said: “It’s interesting to see that the nation is turning to their cars to get some much-needed chill-out time during the festive period. Whether it’s driving for a real reason or simply trying to escape the madness, it’s clear that we need our vehicles to help give us a break.

“While we can’t stop the madness and stress that Christmas brings for many, we can take the stress out of selling your car with customers being able to sell their car in under an hour from quote to sale with webuyanycar.”

According to the findings, the average Brit will drive 25 miles over six journeys to get away from the festive mayhem, with 23 percent admitting they are taking more yuletide trips now than three years ago.

More than half think it is one of the most stressful times of the year, due to thw pressure of food and present buying, money worries and lots of people in the house.

These are the top reasons for popping out at Christmas:

1 Buying milk

2 Filling the tank with petrol

3 Buying last-minute presents

4 Buying snacks for a party

5 Buying booze

6 Picking up relatives

7 Taking the dog to the park for a walk

8 Dropping rubbish off at the tip

9 Buying batteries

10 Buying non-alcoholic and soft drinks

11 Buying more wrapping paper

12 Getting last-minute decorations

13 Picking up elderly relatives

14 Taking the children/baby for a drive