More than 100 businesses, artists and musicians have joined forces for the first time this festive season, launching a coordinated series of events and activities. Horsforth’s Winter Wonderland launched last week and will run until Thursday December 15, with the aim of encouraging the community to shop local this Christmas.

At the heart of the Winter Wonderland are a series of late night openings every Thursday across the main shopping areas of Horsforth - Town Street, New Road Side, Station Road and Long Row. Every week there will be festive window displays, pop-ups from local craftspeople, music events and giveaways, with lucky winners scooping a hamper of Horsforth goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can explore two free Winter Wonderland treasure trails around participating venues and on December 3, a one-off Christmas market in Town Street will coincide with the lights switch on, with live music, refreshments and stalls.

Horsforth's first Winter Wonderland initiative is running until December 15 (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The initiative has been launched by the Horsforth Town Team, a newly-formed voluntary group hoping to put Horsforth on the map across independent retail, hospitality, health and culture.