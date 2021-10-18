Greggs confirms exact date Festive Bake is back in stores - plus new vegan version

The Festive Bake and Vegan Festive Bake will be available in Greggs stores nationwide from 4 November (Photo: Greggs)

The countdown to Christmas is on as Greggs confirms the exact date its Festive Bake will return to UK stores.

This year, the popular Christmas treat will be back on shelves nationwide from Thursday 4 November.

The original bake has gained a cult following since its launch in 2009 and its return is often regarded as a sign the festive season has arrived.

And since it’s the season for giving, Greggs will be launching a brand new take on its seasonal classic this year.

Following calls to create a vegan-friendly version, the bakery chain has listened to demand and will introduce a new Vegan Festive Bake in more than 2,000 stores from 4 November.

What is inside the Festive bake?

The classic Festive Bake is filled with tasty pieces of chicken, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon, smothered in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, and encased in crumb topped pastry.

Taking inspiration from the original recipe, the vegan version is filled with Quorn™ mycoprotein pieces, sage and onion stuffing and a vegan bacon crumb, finished with a sage and cranberry sauce, encased in delicious puff pastry.

The original contains 453 calories, while the vegan bake contains 449 calories, and both are priced at £1.60.

The vegan version is filled with Quorn™ mycoprotein pieces, sage and onion stuffing and a vegan bacon crumb (Photo: Greggs)

The new Bake marks yet another addition to the on-the-go retailer’s increasingly popular vegan range, following the launch of the Vegan Sausage Roll in 2019.

The huge success led to the subsequent launch of the hearty Vegan Steak Bake in 2020 and the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt that took customers by storm this summer.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The Festive Bake is the latest iconic Greggs Bake to receive a vegan-friendly makeover, and it retains all the classic Christmassy flavours of the original.

“There’s nothing better over the festive season than tucking into delicious Christmas food, and we’re confident that customers will love our latest tasty Bakes.”

Customers can beat the crowds to get their hands on the festive treats by using Greggs’ Click+Collect service on its website, or by ordering from the Greggs App.

Alternatively, the bakes will be available in stores across the UK, or via delivery on Just Eat.