Gopuff matches Aldi prices on more than​ 50 essential items to help customers save this Christmas.

With Christmas just around the corner, Gopuff is rolling out a price match campaign on ​more than ​50 popular items, matching Aldi’s prices on essentials to give UK households an affordable option as they prepare for one of the year’s most expensive seasons.

​​Starting today, ​Gopuff is matching prices on popular festive favourites like Coca-Cola, Kinder Bueno, Walkers crisps, fresh produce, and pantry staples, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy quality products at competitive prices without leaving home.

This initiative answers a clear demand from Gopuff customers, with recent data showing that 61 per cent of users are actively seeking ways to save on essentials​ amid continued inflation and economic uncertainty​.

Gopuff has responded by price-matching a wide range of items, including Stella Artois, Morrisons fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, pasta, and premium British meats, providing customers with the essentials they need to create both everyday and festive meals at an affordable price, delivered in minutes to their doorstep.

“We know that Christmas can be a financially challenging time, and we’re delighted to provide a real way for our customers to save on their favourite products while enjoying the added convenience of quick delivery times and 24/7 offerings in most cities,” said Leon Tang, Director of Growth at Gopuff.

“Our new price match campaign delivers both affordability and instant delivery, allowing households to shop for essentials and festive treats

at the best possible prices – without the stress of planning ahead.”

In addition to providing everyday savings, Gopuff’s 24/7 delivery eliminates the need for advance scheduling, which can be especially helpful as seasonal items often sell out quickly.

Customers can order popular Christmas ingredients like mince pies, snacks, and drinks right when they need them, with no need to secure delivery slots in advance.

​​​The price match campaign will run until the end of the year, with a potential extension depending on customer response.

Price Match Highlights Include:

· Popular Beverages: Stella Artois, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Max, and more.

· Festive Snacks and Treats: Kinder Bueno, Snickers, Walkers crisps, and Mars bars.

· Everyday Essentials: Fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, milk, pasta, baked beans, fresh produce, and meats.

· Seasonal Savings: All available via Gopuff’s 24/7 delivery service, without pre-scheduling requirements.

Sample of Price-Matched Items:

· Stella Artois Belgium Premium Lager, 10 x 440ml - £9.99

· Warburtons Crumpets, 6pcs - £0.79

· Morrisons British Chicken Drumsticks, 500g - £0.99

· Heinz Baked Beanz, 4 x 415g - £3.75

· Wholegood Royal Gala Apples, 4pcs - £0.99

With this price match campaign, Gopuff aims to offer families and households a reliable, cost-effective way to prepare for Christmas and stock up on essentials for the season – no matter the hour.