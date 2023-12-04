Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 of the best Christmas party venues in Leeds according to people who live here

Christmas party season is well underway.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

Whether you’re planning a three-course meal with work colleagues or a boozy pub do with your family, there’s something in Leeds to suit every festive event.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their favourite party venues in the city, and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are 11 of their recommendations.

York Road. Recommended by Geri Baker and Josie O'Sullivan.

1. Leeds Irish Centre

York Road. Recommended by Geri Baker and Josie O'Sullivan. Photo: Tony Johnson

Meanwood. Recommended by Lesley Lavery.

2. Myrtle Tavern

Meanwood. Recommended by Lesley Lavery. Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds Dock. Recommended by Georgina Rock and Michael Harrison.

3. Royal Armouries

Leeds Dock. Recommended by Georgina Rock and Michael Harrison. Photo: Simon Hulme

Recommended by Georgina Rock and Michael Harrison.

4. Elland Road

Recommended by Georgina Rock and Michael Harrison. Photo: Tony Johnson

Recommended by Andrew 'Louie' Lewis

5. Brudenell Social Club

Recommended by Andrew 'Louie' Lewis Photo: Steve Riding

Sovereign Street. Recommended by Margrét Guðmundsdóttir.

6. Bibis Italianissimo

Sovereign Street. Recommended by Margrét Guðmundsdóttir. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

