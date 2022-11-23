Leeds will be full of the festive spirit this Christmas with decorations and lights donning the streets of the city. If you reach the point where you’ve had your fill of what is on offer in this corner of West Yorkshire and you want to expand your horizons- you’re in luck.

Europe has some of the most magical Christmas markets around, and through direct flights from Leeds Bradford Airport you’ll have the chance to visit them right up until the big day. From Budapest to Warsaw, here is the selection of stunning Christmas markets you can fly to from right here in Yorkshire.

Hungary

The Hungarian capital Budapest is the first offering on this list of trips into the continent. The city’s Christmas market is regarded as one of the best in Europe and is held in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica.

The market is open from November 18 through until January 1. With a huge range of artisan food vendors you’ll not be short of options!

Jet 2 operates direct flights from Leeds Bradford to Budapest. These depart on Mondays and Fridays, making for ideal times to have either five days or a long weekend in the Hungarian capital.

Poland

Krakow Christmas market lit up

The eastern Poland city of Krakow is next up and has its market open from November 26 to January 2. Located at the city’s Rynek Główny which is famously known for being the largest medieval square in Europe.

As well as a huge range of food options, the market has plenty of gifts for you to buy and take home to friends and family. These include local sweet treats and other hand made products.

WizzAir and Ryanair operate flights to Krakow. These can be booked through the airline’s website.

The Polish capital Warsaw has all the bustling elements you would expect from a major European city. This means that it also doesn’t let anyone down in the Christmas market department. The market is open from November 25 to January 6.

Warsaw is also famous for its Christmas Light Festival in December, the city is wrapped in Christmas décor and lights for 20km. Walk the entire distance starting in the Old Town’s main square, all the way to Wilanów! You’ll find pop up markets all around the city.