An adorable kitten is in need of some cat parents in Leeds this Caturday. Three-month-old Brenda is desperately looking for a family to help her grow and explore the outdoors in Leeds as she grows up.

Brenda, who is up for adoption with the RSPCA in Leeds describes herself as ‘super energetic’ and ‘playful’. She loves whizzing around her apartment and chasing toy mice and balls, but now she wants some human friends to play with.

And although Brenda is super playful, there’s nothing she loves more than laying on someone’s chest, gazing into their eyes for a quick cuddle. Brenda is looking for a family who will enjoy her kitten ways and help her get used to the outdoors when she’s ready.

Brenda could live with children and possibly another cat, but she would prefer not to live with a dog.

How to adopt with the RSPCA

