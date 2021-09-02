The 10 cheapest EVs and hybrids to insure

Electric and hybrid cars are an ever-growing presence on our roads and by 2030, they will be the only option for drivers buying a brand-new car.

While some elements of ownership are different - including fuelling and taxing - one thing all alternatively fuelled vehicles have in common with regular petrol and diesel cars is the need to be insured.

And like any regular cars, there can be big differences in the cost of that insurance which can affect whether a particular model is affordable to run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help potential EV buyers add up the cost insurer Admiral has compiled a list of the cheapest new electric and hybrid models on the market, with EVs dominating the top 10.

Clare Egan, head of motor product at Admiral, commented: “With the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars coming into play in less than 10 years, more people are looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

“While fuel costs are lower for electric vehicles and they’re exempt from vehicle tax, it’s no secret that hybrid and electric cars are generally more expensive to buy compared with petrol or diesel alternatives. It’s therefore important that motorists can work out some of the additional running costs to help find a make and model that’s affordable for them.”

MG ZS EV

As well as being one of the cheapest EVs to buy, this budget electric SUV is the cheapest to insure, costing an average of £376 a year, according to Admiral’s calculations.

Hyundai Tucson hybrid

The Tucson is a stylish and practical family SUV from a Korean brand that knows a thing or two about alternatively fuelled vehicles. While Hyundai makes electric and hydrogen-powered models, it’s the hybrid Tucson that earns second place in this list, with an average premium of £377.

MG5 EV

MG’s second all-electric entry on this list is a mere £5 more expensive to insure than its ZS stablemate at £381. The MG5 is an unusual proposition - a traditional family estate rather than a hatchback or trendy SUV - but offers 214 miles of range in some editions and a low entry price of £25,000.

Ford Kuga hybrid

Another sensible family friendly SUV and the only other hybrid on this list. Ford’s Kuga has been around for a long time but the latest models are offered with a choice of hybrid drivetrains. These improve economy and cut emissions as well as performing well in insurance terms, with an average cost of £388.

Volkswagen ID.3

Like the Beetle and Golf before it, Volkswagen hopes the ID.3 will become a byword for attainable family motoring. Offered in a variety of trims and powertrain configurations, the cheapest version of VW’s “people’s EV” cost as little as £388 per year to insure.

Smart EQ ForTwo

The smallest proper EV in the UK and also the cheapest to buy and among the cheapest to insure at £418 per year. The dinky Smart city car has been updated for the 21st century keeping its tiny footprint and recognisable styling but replacing its old petrol engine with an electric motor and battery good for up to 80 miles of urban motoring.

Renault Zoe

The Renault Zoe offers an intriguing mix of supermini size with the long-range performance of much larger electric cars. At between £27,500 and £32,000 it’s not one of the cheapest EVs on the market but an average insurance bill of £422 along with the fuel and tax savings soften the blow a bit.

Peugeot E-208

The Peugeot e-208 shares its platform with other electric models from the Stellantis group but stands out thanks to its bold styling. Like the Zoe, it’s quite expensive for a small car but it is well equipped and at £424 for the year, cheap to insure too.

BMW i3

Despite its futuristic appearance, the i3 has been around for more than eight years now, offering a unique approach to electric motoring from one of the world’s most famous premium brands. A range of up to 190 miles isn’t as impressive as some similarly sized cars but nothing else offers quite the same look and feel and its £431 per year insurance won’t break the bank.

Nissan Leaf