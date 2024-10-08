Mazda2 Hybrid

Is it a Mazda2? No, it’s a Mazda2 Hybrid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mazda2 line-up is a tad confusing. Alongside the ‘regular’ Mazda2 runs the Mazda2 Hybrid which was launched in 2022.

Following a collaboration with Toyota it is almost the same car as the Yaris with a few tweaks to assert its individuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compared to the original Mazda2 the interiors are also slightly different with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Hybrid and a new colour touch screen central display.

Mazda2 Hybrid

There are four grades: Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, Homura and Homura Plus but all are powered by the same very efficient three-cylinder petrol engine.

In all but the entry-level Centre-Line other bits of new equipment have been added such as front and rear parking sensors and blind spot monitoring.

You’ll have to move to the range-topping Homura Plus though if you want integrated navigation and a panoramic roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mazda2 Hybrid is a self-charging hybrid, the engine developed in conjunction with Toyota, as mentioned above.

Mazda2 Hybrid

So, there is no need to plug it in to an external power source with all the attendant impracticalities that incurs.

Without going into too much technical detail about how this works, basically when you start up, the engine works in electric mode only and as the drive progresses power is juggled between the petrol engine and the electric motor.

As the driver brakes or when the car is under deceleration, power is sent to the battery to keep it topped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CVT transmission is smooth and you barely even notice it is shifting through the gears.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is quite nippy and accelerates from 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds. It’s brilliant around town but under harsh acceleration it's a bit vocal though soon settles down when at cruising speed.

The handling is pretty light and it performs well on the back roads.

The interior is smart and functional with ​a nice selection of soft-touch and hard plastics and a good mix of digital and old-school controls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seats are comfortable and supportive and have plenty of adjustment. Rear seat passenger space can only really be described as adequate. The boot will take 286 litres of luggage or 887 litres if the rear seats are folded down.

There are plenty of places to store your bits and bobs in the cabin including a large glovebox, door pockets and a tray for your mobile phone. Top spec models have wireless charging but there are a couple of USB-C ports if it’s not fitted in yours.

The parking sensors make for safe rearward manoeuvering but even though Mazda2 Hybrid is a supermini and the smallest Mazda in the fleet I still like it when there is a rear view camera - it’s amazing how quickly you come to rely on them and miss them when they are not fitted.

Other goodies include climate-controlled air conditioning and radar cruise control which is an unexpected bonus. The cruise control really comes into its own when driving through motorway roadworks. It keeps you in your lane and a safe distance from the car in front.

Mazda2 hybrid

Price: £25,390

Engine: 1.5-litre, hybrid petrol

Power: 113bhp

Torque: 88.5b/ft

Transmission: e-CVT automatic

Top speed: 109mph

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Economy: 70.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 92g/km