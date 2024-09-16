Danny Beard

Drag star Danny Beard says his first car was a Renault Clio which caused him no end of trouble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a “hunk of junk” which was nicknamed Taz because of its registration number and he appreciated being able to get out and about on the Wirral where he lives.

Danny says “I was dead lucky” to have a car while still in sixth form but they often had to call out the recovery service and eventually they wrote it off in a bump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was 17 or 18 when I got the car for my birthday thanks to mum and dad,” he said. “But I have a very short attention span which means I’m not a very good driver.”

Renault Clio

Danny, who loves bringing his drag show to Yorkshire, says someone else drives if possible or they go by train.

“I do have a Range Rover Evoque which is very much a Scouse car,” said Danny. “It’s white and it has black wheels. It can almost drive itself.

“I much prefer being driven.”

Danny was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 and he has a brand-new tour for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, ‘Straight Expectations’ will see Danny and their full live band perform a night of “killer vocals, snappy comedy, put downs and pick me ups”.

It has been described as “a brilliant mix of camp, modern drag and old school cabaret… With their iconic make up, signature silhouette and flamboyant flare It is clear that Danny is a national treasure, they love performing and we love watching them.”

Danny said: "I'm so excited about my new touring show, ‘Straight Expectations'! It's going to be a fabulous extravaganza of glitter, glamour and gags.

“It's been one hell of a ride since winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK, reaching the heady heights of "Celebrity" - whoever said TV was glamorous clearly had never had to do their own make up in a portaloo!”

Danny has performed this month in Sheffield and Hull and says he loves Yorkshire audiences.

Danny will be at the Leeds Howard Assembly Room on December 13-14.