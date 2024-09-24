Motor retailer JCT600 opens its fifth 'approved' showroom for pre-loved cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opening its doors this month, JCT600 Approved Centre South Leeds is a brand-new retail space showcasing a series of pre-loved vehicles to meet everyone’s needs.

Located just five minutes away from Birstall Retail Park, the centre boasts a wide range of stock, including Vauxall, Peugot, Ford, BMW and Audi.

Proud to be part of the ever-growing JCT600 Approved group – with showrooms in Boston, Leeds, Doncaster and Castleford – the new Leeds site is open seven days a week and is a convenient stop easily accessible for the M62 and M621.

Since being founded as Brooklands Garage on Sticker Lane, Bradford, in 1946, JCT600 estimates to have sold more than one million new and used cars.

JCT600 Approved opens its doors in South Leeds.

In 2021 the company launched the JCT600 Approved group – the promise of centres across Yorkshire offering customers pre-loved, affordable and quality cars.

With over 75 years of experience selling the right cars to the right people, the sites are designed to help car shoppers brows in-stock models available right now, or visit one of our retailers to learn more.

Any “JCT600 Approved” vehicles have undergone rigorous checks – from price and market checking, to provenance and the provision of 90s days of warranty, 14 day money back guarantee and six months valid MOT.

The sites also offers highly skilled technicians who can support with aftercare needs.

Craig Saunders, Brand Director for JCT600 Approved Group, said: “As a long-established business with over 75 years in motor retailing we believe car shoppers trust and value our services – and our seal of approval on used vehicles. Any vehicle bearing the badge of ‘JCT600 Approved’ has undergone a thorough quality check to ensure that our customers only purchase the very best.

“We are proud to open our latest centre in South Leeds and look forward to welcoming new customers to our showroom.”