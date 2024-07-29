Haworth classic Mini owner's 'rare gem' wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Whitehead from Haworth has scooped an award for his beautiful classic Mini which judges described as a ‘rare gem’.His 1967 Mini Cooper was one of the winners at a special Mini event held recently at the classic car museum Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire.

The packed Masters of the Marque event attracted more than 200 classic and modern Minis and their owners from all over the UK. At the event, Shaun’s Mini was on display alongside original Minis, some dating back to the first year of production in 1959.

A French export, rebuilt in Romania in 2011 and returned to the UK in 2018, Shaun has owned the Mini for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun explained: “I’ve always loved Minis and have three at the moment. I love to drive through Yorkshire in this Mini when the weather is good.”

Shaun Whitehead with his winning 1969 Mini at Great British Car Journey

A member of the Royal Navy, Shaun spends his time off-shore planning his next Mini renovation project and road trip. “I hope to return to Great British Car Journey in my 1983 Mini Van when I’ve finished working on it,” he added.

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK, are designed to honour people like Shaun, who cherish their classic cars.

Great British Car Journey founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally designed by Sir Alex Issigonis and produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC), around 5.3 million of the original two-door Minis were sold between 1959 and 2000, making it by far the most popular British car of all time.

Shaun Whitehead's rare gem of a 1969 Mini

Today, there are just 2,993 original Minis left in the UK with an MOT and 10 of them are at Great British Car Journey, including three which visitors can take for a drive with the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, which entitles holders to free entry to the museum for 12 months, as well as an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Masters of the Marque event at Great British Car Journey takes place on Sunday August 18, and is open to drivers and owners of vehicles manufactured by the Rootes Group, including the Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam, Commer and Karrier marques.