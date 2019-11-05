Electric car charging points near me: charge points in Leeds, which network to use and how much it costs

Fees and charge types vary, so youll want to know your charging points ahead of time. Picture: Shutterstock

Many believe that the move towards electric is a key part of the country becoming more environmentally friendly, but the switch does present certain new challenges for drivers.

First and foremost, there’s the matter of where to charge your electric vehicle. While charging can be done at home or at work if the facilities are available, most drivers will also find themselves making use of public charging points.

Some points do now offer pay-as-you-go contactless payments for non-members. Picture: Shutterstock

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To use a charging point, it is recommended that EV drivers become a member of a Public Charging Network. There is a wide range of companies that provide charging networks, from national companies such as ZeroNet, to region-specific ones like ChargePlace Scotland.

Methods also vary between companies – some provide an RFID card with which to access their services, while others offer an app. Many now provide both options.

Though most charging points require an account to be set up with the appropriate charging network, some now also offer a contactless pay-as-you-go option.

Different EVs require different chargers, so it’s important to become a member of a network with points that will suit your car. You’ll also want to select one with charging points in locations that are convenient for you.

Most charging can be done at home, but you never know when youll need a top-up. Picture: Shutterstock

How much does it cost?

Prices vary between different companies, so you may want to take that into account as well. Although many charging points are free to use, most of the faster ones will charge a fee. Often, this will include a flat connection fee, as well as a cost per time spent and energy used.

For example, ZeroNet charges no membership fee and many of its charging points are free to access, though customers are advised to check with the specific point first.

ChargePlace Scotland charge £20 per year for the use of an RFID card, but also offer a free app which can be used to access their charging points.

Where are the charging points in Leeds?

Here’s a list of all the EV charging points currently available in Leeds. For details of each charge point’s address, network and type of charger, visit the ZapMap.

Q-Park Albion Street

Merrion Centre And First Direct Arena

University Of Leeds - The Edge Gym

University Of Leeds - Multi Storey Car Park

University Of Leeds - School Of Education

University Of Leeds - Clothworkers' Building South

University Of Leeds - Liberty Building

Woodhouse Lane Car Park

Novotel Leeds

Crowne Plaza Leeds

Trinity Shopping Centre Leeds

3 Wellington Place

Whitehall Road Car Park

Victoria Leeds Car Park