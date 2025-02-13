Driving theory tests will be provided at a new location in Leeds after planning permission was granted.

Part of an office building at Whitehall Waterfront will be converted into a new centre for learners in the city.

It will replace the existing theory test centre at Coverdale House on East Parade.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) sought permission for a change of use of a vacant first floor office space.

Driving theory tests in Leeds will now be held at Whitehall Waterfront | Google

Six people will be employed at the new centre, which will provide tests for up to 40 learner drivers at a time.

A planning report said: “This proposed site would provide driver theory testing services with a new improved service and greater accessibility, with compliant access for disabled candidates.”

The centre will be based in a part 16 and part 11-storey building on Riverside Way, which already contains 192 flats.

A DVSA spokesperson said Coverdale House would close shortly after the new centre opens. The nearest alternative centre is in Bradford.

They said: “It is important we provide customers with a service that offers value for money.

“We keep all test centres under regular review, enabling us to provide better services.

“The new theory test centre will provide larger, convenient modern facilities for people wanting to take their theory test in Leeds.”

Planning permission was granted by Leeds City Council.