Bundobust in Leeds giving out free rakhi for Raksha Bandhan

Have your say

Bundobust in Leeds will give out free rakhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is an annual ceremony celebrated in India, some other parts of South Asia, and among people around the world influenced by Hindu culture.

Bundobust in Leeds will give out free rakhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

It honours the special bond between siblings.

Sisters tie a rakhi (a specially designed fabric festival-style wristbands) around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them.

Bundobust will be giving out rakhis to the first 50 customers to wish us Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Wearing the wristband will entitle guests to 20% off food and drink for the whole year, until Raksha Bandhan 2020

Then, anyone who still has their rakhi on their wrist at Raksha Bandhan 2020 will get a free Combo for 4 at a rakhi removing ceremony held on the eve of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

It is limited to 50 wristbands each.

Bundobust will hand out rakhi on Thursday, August 15.