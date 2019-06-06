Bumble is hiring someone to travel the world and go on dates for a year - here's how to apply

If you've ever dreamt of travelling the world and finding love, one of the most popular dating apps is willing to pay you to do so.

Bumble, the dating app where women have to message first to allow their crushes to contact them, is on the hunt for someone to join their team as a 'Global Connector Bee'.

A romantic adventure

The dreamy job role requires the successful candidate to journey around the world for up to a year and use the app to look for love.

The lucky traveller will be offered an all-expenses paid trip across Australia, Canada and the UK, where they will use Bumble to connect with potential partners, as well as making new friends or business contacts through the app's two additional features.

The Global Connector Bee is expected to share their travels through online blogs, vlogs and social media posts.

Chelsea Maclin, vice president of marketing at Bumble, said: "We are a global company on a mission to connect great people in a kind and empowering way.

"As our company and community of users continues to grow, it's so important for us to advance our on-the-ground research about the global dating culture so we can optimise our product offerings for new communities and future generations."

How to apply

Applications for the job role will be open until Friday 14 June.

Candidates have to apply for the role in through the Bumble app, which can be downloaded here, and must be aged 18 or over.