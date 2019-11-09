Bottomless brunch is the new lunch - Dirty Martini Barfly review

And when it is combined with bottomless drinks for an hour and a half - then even better.

Bottomless brunches have swept Leeds by storm this last year so, with an array of tipples to choose from, Dirty Martini seemed as good a place as any.

First impressions

Dirty Martini on King Street Leeds.

The bar is sleek inside with wooden floors, tan leather seating and dashes of peacock blue, grey and turquoise to give it an urban vibe. We were shown to an upstairs table by super friendly staff to a waitress presenting us with a welcome glass of prosecco as she explained how the drinks system worked for the afternoon.

The Atmosphere

Having wondered how busy the bar would be, given it is on the edge of the action of the more popular Greek Street, we needn’t have worried as there were streams of fizz thirsty Saturday shoppers pouring through the doors faster than the passion fruit martinis. With slots assigned with military precision - this bar fills up fast.

The Drinks

A birdcage brunch at Dirty Martini.

Most bottomless brunches are either prosecco or beer but Dirty Martini mixes it up with fizz, pink or blood orange gin and tonics or martinis with three to choose from - French, Espresso or Passion Fruit. Being there for an hour and half, between us we managed to sample a few. Prosecco being my go to drink each time, I found this to be light, crisp and very easy drinking. The pink gin, made with Beefeater, was possibly on the weak side and overloaded with ice but the martinis were delicious. In particular the Espresso Martini which is the smoothest, coolest mix of Absolut vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, Teichenné butterscotch schnapps and espresso.

The Food

The food comes served in a birdcage designed for two to share. There are two options - standard or vegetarian. The standard one, which we chose, has mini beef and cheese sliders, tomato and basil arancini, wonton and paprika crisps, sweet potato fries, vegetable spring rolls, chicken hirata buns and chorizo and yellow pepper kebabs. The vegetarian one features some of the same dishes but swaps chorizo for tomato, the chicken hirata for quorn and vegetable and the beef sliders for Korean vegetable samosas.The food arrived quickly but then with all slots pre-booked they would have known exactly what to prepare. The dishes were tasty and flavoured but slightly cold and on the sparse side - but then are bottomless brunches really about the food?

The Verdict

Drinks were flowing at the Dirty Martini bottomless brunch.

Where they might have scrimped on food - don’t worry on the drinks department. The waitress was taking your order for the next drink while you still had them lined up. When you think you would pay £6 per glass of prosecco and up to £10 for a cocktail in some bars - at £30 per person, it is good value for money.

Factfile

31 King St, Leeds LS1 2HL.

0113 468 9488.