Best beach within a 2 hour drive of Leeds according to Condé Nast Traveller & full list of best UK beaches

Condé Nast Traveller has named the best beaches in UK to visit this year - and one isn’t too far from Leeds

By Chelsie Sewell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 2 min read

If you’re looking for a cheap day out to enjoy the outdoors this spring, heading to the beach is a great option. Whether that is taking a coastal stroll along the seafront, or getting the buckets and spades out with the kids, a trip to the seaside can’t be missed.

Luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller has rounded up the best UK beaches to visit - and one is just over an hour from Leeds. South Bay in Scarborough has been named the 29th-best beach in the UK.

Conde Nast Traveller has described the setting as ‘picturesque as ever, with plenty of attractions to keep you occupied.’ If the British weather isn’t cooperating, why not visit the 11th-century ruins of Scarborough Castle, or take a trip to its similarly stunning sibling, North Bay.

South Bay is just 70 miles from the centre of Leeds and should take around an hour and a half to get there. Although the UK is not automatically considered a beach destination by many, the UK boasts a coastline which is naturally gorgeous and suitable for every sort of holiday - from the rocky and windswept beaches of Cornwall and Devon to the secret sandy spots in Scotland.

Conde Nast named Blackpool Sands in Devon the best British beach to visit.

Conde Nast Traveller - best UK beaches to visit

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon

Seven Sisters, Sussex

Sennen Cove, Cornwall

Walberswick Beach, Suffolk

Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset

Dunwich Beach, Suffolk

Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall

Hunstanton, Norfolk

Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset

Southwold, Suffolk

Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset

Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex

Whitstable beach, Kent

Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Branchester Beach, Norfolk

Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent

Polzeath, Cornwall

Bantham Beach, South Devon

Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire

West Wittering, West Sussex

Sandbanks, Dorset

St. Bees, Cumbria

Woolacombe Sands, Devon

Cromer Beach, North Norfolk

Whitley Bay, Tyneside

Sheringham beach, North Norfolk

South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire

Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris

Achmelvich Beach, North-west

Machir Bay, Islay

Uig beach, Isle of Lewis

St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

Three Cliffs Bay

Aberfforest Beach

Llanddwyn, Anglesey

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast

Harlech Gwynedd

Penbryn Ceredigion

Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

Benone, Ulster

Mill Bay, Rathlin Island

Magilligan Point, Ulster

Whiterocks, Portrush

Whitepark Bay, Antrim

