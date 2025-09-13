Sir Tony Robinson | Paul Marc Mitchell

Some very familiar names will grace the lineup of the fourth edition of The Farsley Literature Festival in Leeds this autumn.

Headliners at the festival, hosted by Truman Books and Old Woollen, includes Sir Tony Robinson, Andrew Child, Adele Parks and Terry Deary. Taking place across October and November, others authors making an appearance range from Diana Henry, Leigh Radford, Antony Johnston and many more.

Kat Harrison, Events and Marketing Manager at Truman Books said: “Every Autumn, the Farsley Lit Fest invites a book loving audience to take part in conversations, be entertained, explore ideas, meet renowned and debut authors and to just come together for a celebration through a shared love of books. We have some amazing authors with some really powerful stories, and we can't wait for you to meet them.”

Sir Tony Robinson will be sharing stories from his remarkable career, his passion for history and his exciting fiction debut. Meanwhile, acclaimed British author Adele Parks, who has written 25 books in 25 years, will be launching her new, gripping, psychological thriller, complete with the razor-sharp insights into human relationships she has become known for.

It's also a key year for 'Jack Reacher' the popular protagonist of the notorious crime series. And to celebrate Jack Reacher's 30th Adventure, published in November, the festival will welcoming global bestselling author Andrew Child all the way from Wyoming.

Even Terry Deary, who has had 359 books published in the last 48 years, is finding time to call in for a chat about his new history book. Terry will be sharing his cheeky trademark humour as he offers up an insight into the riotous rebellions that have shaped our history.

There’s interactive experiences including an afternoon of sleuthing and the opportunity to try your hand at solving a crime with Antony Johnston as part of crime day, to a journaling and writing for wellness workshop to the legendary Book Lovers’ Quiz, where you can test your bookish knowledge.