Alice in Winterland features a luminous trail of over 100 giant lanterns and thousands of fairy lights

Embark on a twilight adventure through a fantastical Winter Wonderland and meet Alice, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and many more of the Lewis Carroll childhood characters we all know and love.

Filled with astonishing light creations, set amongst woodland scenery, don’t miss this curious festive adventure – but watch out for the Queen of Hearts and beware the Jabberwocky!

Visitors follow a luminous trail of over 100 giant lanterns, some over 5 metres tall, and thousands of fairy lights as they immerse themselves in a glowing garden with massive mushrooms, illuminated tulips and even a flamingo or two as the evening becomes curiouser and curiouser…

Families will also enjoy some traditional fairground fun including a spin on the carousel and take to the night sky on the Skyrider. The little ones won’t want to leave the indoor play area and young fun rides either.

The nearby Ripon is believed to have been a major influence on Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story. The author’s father was the canon of Ripon Cathedral and carved figures resembling the Mad Hatter and Alice, with which Carroll would have been familiar, have been discovered on several of its choir stalls.

Alice in Winterland will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 22 until December 15 and then on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Monday from December 20 until December 30. Doors open at 4pm with last entry at 7pm.

Standard tickets are £16 for adults and £12 for children, however if you book online in advance visitors can save £2 off these prices. Infants under two get in for free.

The trail is filled with astonishing light creations.

The event is wheelchair friendly and parking is free for all attendees. Please note, the full theme park is not open during the Alice in Winterland event.

The Lightwater Valley Theme Park can be found 10 minutes from Junction 50 of the A1 motorway just north of Ripon.

Don’t forget your camera to capture the Christmas smiles on your child’s face!

For details and to book visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk

Beware the Jabberwocky!