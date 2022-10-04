Aldi has revealed where in Yorkshire could be getting a new store after official data shows it has become Britain’s fourth largest supermarket.

The budget-friendly store which has over 970 shops already, said it plans to open 16 more before the end of the year and is set to create more than 6,000 new jobs across the country as it continues to expand.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted record numbers of new shoppers in the past six months as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The latest data from Kantar shows Aldi attracted 1.5 million extra customers to its stores over the past 12 weeks and sales grew by 18.7%, overtaking Morrisons with a market share of 9.3%.

Aldi could be opening three near stores near Leeds very soon

Aldi is now searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development. The site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location will be near the main road with good visibility and access.

Where Aldi could open a new store near Leeds this year

These are the three locations near Leeds where Aldi hope to find a suitable spot for a new store.

Otley

Harrogate

York

Where Aldi already has stores in Leeds

But you don’t need to wait for those to open as Aldi already have five stores in Leeds already serving customers. These are:

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK.

It’s in times like these when our customers rely on us the most, which is why we’re focusing on continuing to deliver our longstanding price promise by offering the lowest possible prices in Britain, every single day.

“We will do whatever it takes to maintain our discount to the traditional full-price supermarkets and keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with Aldi.”