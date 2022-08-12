Aldi and Lidl: What’s in the middle aisles on Sunday, 14 August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The middle aisles of both Lidl and Aldi can sometimes be chaotic at tims with people snapping up a great deal, but can also provide some absolute bargains for some.

The deals that are presented in the middle aisle are highly sought after and you’ll need to be quick because when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Two of the best deals presented to shoppers this week are a Kirkton House Pasta machine and a Buckbest Pizza Oven .

Here are some of the stand-out items you can purchase this week from the middle aisle of both Lidl and Aldi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi Specialbuys

Kirkton House Pasta Machine

Kirkton House Pasta Machine (Aldi)

Making food largely from scratch can sometimes taste better than any store bought food.

This Kirkton House Pasta Machine that’s made from reliable materials such as Carbon Steel and Iron can be purchased for just £14.99.

Kirkton House Mandolin

Chopping vegetables can take up a lot of your valuable and precious time, so we introduce this to you!

The mandolin halves the time to cut your veg, and is also easy to wash up.

The product costs just £4.99, and would be a frequently used kitchen tool that also comes with an easy grip handle too.

Circular Food Storage 6 Pack

Searching for pasta, cereals and more can be a nuisance, especially if you’re looking to bundle the kids, or yourself out the door and you’re strapped for time.

These circular food storage containers are the perfect tool to ensure an easy process of finding and serving a number of foods, and also tidies the kitchen up.

These are a little on the pricier side at £17.99, but will be of everyday use and a real time saver in the future.

Middle of Lidl

Bushbeck Pizza Oven

Bushbeck Pizza Oven (Photo: Lidl)

Arguably the pick of the bunch from Lidl this week, this Bushbeck Pizza Oven is available for just £149.99.

It has a removable fire spit for easy cleaning and heat resistant handles.

Silvercrest Kitchen Airfryer

Airfrying is the new norm in the kitchen, and is a healthier way of cooking classic kitchen staples such as nuggets, chips and more.

It ensures that food comes out nice and crispy, as opposed to dripping in grease and more that can really take away the flavour.

The Silvercrest Kitchen Airfryer It is on offer for the reduced price of £29.99 and is accompanied by a non-stick basket allowing you to easily serve food when done.

Helix Oxford Maths Set

Now is the perfect time to start buying school supplies so you’re not in a rush when the upcoming school year rolls around.

This set , which costs £2.99 comes with a self centering compass, pencil, ruler, protractor, eraser and sharpener, meaning it can be used for many other subjects than just maths.