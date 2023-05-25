The Leeds Abbey Dash 10k for Age UK is set to return to the city for another year this October, it has been announced. The popular charity fun run will take place on Sunday, October 22 and runners are encouraged to sign up now that entries are open to the public.

Age UK - the leading charity for older people - said the money raised from the event will go towards Age UK’s national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, as well as local support and friendship services in Yorkshire. Entries for the Wheelchair 10k race and shorter ‘Junior Dash’ event are also open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia Curran, Head of Events at Age UK, said: “We really can’t wait to return to Leeds for this year’s Leeds Abbey Dash 10k for Age UK. Why not challenge yourself, or get a team together, and take part in this fun, friendly and vibrant race! By doing so Age UK can continue to help the older people who need it most, so please sign up.”

Age UK said participants can expect a flat course which makes it ideal for runners of all levels - from those taking on their first ever 10k to those aiming for a personal best all in the name of helping thousands of older people who are struggling.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 10K race this October.

When is Abbey Dash 10K in Leeds?

Age UK The Leeds Abbey Dash 10K will take place on Sunday, October 22 in Leeds City Centre. The distance involved are: 10k event for adults (ages 15 and above), 2K Junior Dash race for eight to 14-year-olds, and 10k Wheelchair Race

How much is the registration fee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Per entry costs £28, or £26 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £10 to enter and the Wheelchair Race is £28. (Not including a processing fee).

A technical running t-shirt is available to buy for £8.50. Runners who raise £50 for Age UK will receive a free cotton runner’s snood, and those who raise £100 will receive an exclusive bobble hat.

How to sign up to Abbey Dash 10K in Leeds

To sign up to the event visit the Age UK website . For any enquiries please email [email protected]