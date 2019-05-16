9 of the quirkiest Leeds foodie experiences you need to try
As the largest city in Yorkshire, Leeds has tonnes on offer for foodies - including these quirky restaurants which turn an ordinary meal into an experience to remember.
Check out these unusual Leeds restaurants for dinner with a twist.
1. Fazenda, Granary Wharf
Meat fans rejoice! At this Brazilian restaurant, top-quality meat is served gaucho-style, with green and red cards allowing you to indicate when you want more meat brought to the table. Don't forget to wear stretchy trousers.
There's no better way to experience Japanese food than at Teppanyaki, which takes its name from the traditional griddle used to cook your food right in front of you. You'll be wowed both by the food and the skill of the chefs.
For more East Asian cuisine served in a traditional style, head to Korean restaurant Bulgogi, where a grill built into your table lets you to grill delicious marinated meats, seafood and vegetables from the comfort of your chair.