Teppanyaki, Leeds

9 of the quirkiest Leeds foodie experiences you need to try

As the largest city in Yorkshire, Leeds has tonnes on offer for foodies - including these quirky restaurants which turn an ordinary meal into an experience to remember.

Check out these unusual Leeds restaurants for dinner with a twist.

Meat fans rejoice! At this Brazilian restaurant, top-quality meat is served gaucho-style, with green and red cards allowing you to indicate when you want more meat brought to the table. Don't forget to wear stretchy trousers.

1. Fazenda, Granary Wharf

There's no better way to experience Japanese food than at Teppanyaki, which takes its name from the traditional griddle used to cook your food right in front of you. You'll be wowed both by the food and the skill of the chefs.

2. Teppanyaki, Belgrave St

For more East Asian cuisine served in a traditional style, head to Korean restaurant Bulgogi, where a grill built into your table lets you to grill delicious marinated meats, seafood and vegetables from the comfort of your chair.

3. Bulgogi, The Arena Quarter

If you're looking for a quirky and upmarket foodie experience, head to this Michelin-starred restaurant. Here you'll find an array of wacky - but delicious - dishes, all served with artistic flare.

4. Man behind the curtain, Vicar Lane

