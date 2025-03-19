13 cities, towns and villages near Leeds ideal for a weekend away - including hidden gems and seaside retreats

Leeds has plenty to offer, but its location also provides easy access to several fantastic destinations for a weekend getaway.

From scenic canal walks in Skipton to the bustling streets of York, breathtaking views in Malham, and relaxing beaches in Filey, this region has something for everyone.

These unique locations are perfect for a weekend escape or a short day trip.

Here are 13 cities, towns, and villages near Leeds that you should consider visiting:

Staithes, an old fishing village bursting with charm in North Yorkshire, is celebrated for its huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. It would make a unique getaway from Leeds for a weekend, as it's just an hour and 40 minutes away by car.

1. Staithes

Whitby has been a favourite destination on Yorkshire's coast for years, thanks to its charming harbour, picturesque houses, and a range of restaurants and activities.

2. Whitby

Malham and the nearby Malham Cove is a very popular destination with walkers. It features in the Harry Potter films, which has no doubt helped increase its popularity.

3. Malham

Visit Keswick, Windermere or one of the many cosy towns and villages in the Lake District - one of the most beautiful national parks in England - just a few hours from Leeds.

4. Lake District

The Peak District is easily accessible from Leeds, and offers breathtaking walks an picturesque towns and villages such as Buxton and Matlock where a weekend is easily spent.

5. Peak District

Rich heritage and cosy cafes abound in Selby, the perfect destination for a peaceful retreat that's just 40 minutes from Leeds. Visitors can take in Selby Abbey, stroll along the scenic River Ouse, and explore the quaint market town's many shops.

6. Selby

