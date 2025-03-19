These unique locations are perfect for a weekend escape or a short day trip.
Here are 13 cities, towns, and villages near Leeds that you should consider visiting:
1. Staithes
Staithes, an old fishing village bursting with charm in North Yorkshire, is celebrated for its huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. It would make a unique getaway from Leeds for a weekend, as it's just an hour and 40 minutes away by car. | James Hardisty
2. Whitby
Whitby has been a favourite destination on Yorkshire's coast for years, thanks to its charming harbour, picturesque houses, and a range of restaurants and activities. | James Hardisty
3. Malham
Malham and the nearby Malham Cove is a very popular destination with walkers. It features in the Harry Potter films, which has no doubt helped increase its popularity. | Bruce Rollinson
4. Lake District
Visit Keswick, Windermere or one of the many cosy towns and villages in the Lake District - one of the most beautiful national parks in England - just a few hours from Leeds. | pixabay
5. Peak District
The Peak District is easily accessible from Leeds, and offers breathtaking walks an picturesque towns and villages such as Buxton and Matlock where a weekend is easily spent. | Villager Jim, Wildlife & Country Lane Photographer, The Image Industry Limited
6. Selby
Rich heritage and cosy cafes abound in Selby, the perfect destination for a peaceful retreat that's just 40 minutes from Leeds. Visitors can take in Selby Abbey, stroll along the scenic River Ouse, and explore the quaint market town's many shops. | teamjackson - stock.adobe.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.