Fancy heading for bottomless brunch this weekend?

From pizza and wine to prosecco and pancakes, bottomless brunch is fast becoming a Leeds tradition. With the drinks flowing and delicious food served, what better way to spend your weekend? These are 11 of the best restaurants and bars for bottomless brunch in Leeds.

1. Issho, Victoria Gate Issho offer a boozy Afternoon Tea - with a mix of sweet and savoury Japanese dishes priced at 25pp, with the option of adding free flowing Prosecco for an extra 15

2. Angelica, Trinity Leeds Angelica host B-eats Brunch every Sunday from 12pm-4pm, where you can feast on the menu while listening to live DJs. Enjoy delicious brunch dishes with botomless prosecco, starting at 23.50pp.

3. East 59th, Victoria Gate East 59th offer a selection of egg dishes on the brunch menu with bottomless bubbles or Bloody Marys for an extra 15pp when you order two courses

4. Dare Cafe, Headingley YEP award-wining Dare Cafe offer delicious Bottomless Brunch with unlimited prosecco, mimosas or beer

