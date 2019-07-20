11 Leeds areas where house prices have dropped since 2007 - and by how much
House prices have risen across parts of Leeds and fallen across others since 2007.
Data published by Data Mill North shows how 11 areas of Leeds have seen house prices drop on average since 2007. Here are the areas affected, from smallest to largest percentage drop in average house price. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident.
1. Bramley & Stanningley -2 per cent
House prices in Bramley and Stanningley have dropped by 2 per cent since 2007