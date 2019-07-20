House prices have fallen across these Leeds areas according to new data

11 Leeds areas where house prices have dropped since 2007 - and by how much

House prices have risen across parts of Leeds and fallen across others since 2007.

Data published by Data Mill North shows how 11 areas of Leeds have seen house prices drop on average since 2007. Here are the areas affected, from smallest to largest percentage drop in average house price. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident.

House prices in Bramley and Stanningley have dropped by 2 per cent since 2007

1. Bramley & Stanningley -2 per cent

House prices in Farnley & Wortley have dropped by 4 per cent since 2007

2. Farnley & Wortley - 4 per cent

House prices in Middleton Park have dropped by 9 per cent since 2007

3. Middleton Park - 9 per cent

House prices in Temple Newsam have dropped by 5 per cent since 2007

4. Temple Newsam - 5 per cent

