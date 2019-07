These 10 restaurants all received a 4.5 star rating or above on TripAdvisor, making them some of the best 'cheap eats' in the city.

1. Falafel Guys, city centre Ahmed Gouda (left) with his brother Abdall serving up delicious falafel wraps and shawarma from their spot on Briggate. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Poco Sicilian Street Food, Kirkstall Manager Aldo Storsillo (left) and chef Nunzio Larosa serve up pizza and arancini balls at Leeds Food & Drink Festival. Find their cafe on Kirkstall Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. My Thai, city centre With three spots across the city this upmarket but affordable Thai restaurant is a firm Leeds favourite. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Simpatico Pizza, city centre Owner Nick Julian serving pizza by the slice from his shop in Queens Arcade. jpimedia Buy a Photo

