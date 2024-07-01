Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Job Centre security guards who say they are “attacked with alarming regularity just for doing their job” are set to start a week-long strike.

Hundreds of Job Centre security guards across Yorkshire and the North East will begin a week long walk out today (Monday) as a pay dispute escalates.

The guards - employed by private outsourcing firm G4S - will walk out from today (Monday) until Saturday, July 6, in Leeds and across the regions; with picket lines being held at the branches on York Road and in Pudsey.

The GMB union state that more than 80 percent of staff regularly suffer abuse, including being savaged in the neck by dogs, punched, attacked with screwdrivers and customers behaving “like wild animals”.

Hundreds of Job Centre staff are set to walk out this week | PA

The GMB adds that “90 per cent of the guards are now paid just the minimum wage” and that while ACAS is attempting to arrange talks to settle the dispute, the DWP is “refusing to participate”.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said: “It’s not rocket science – if the DWP and G4S want to end this dispute, make sure these guards are paid enough to live on.

“G4S has been handed millions by the Government, yet our members can barely afford to feed their families.

“The work they do is hard; they are attacked with alarming regularity just for doing their job.

“The least they expect is to be paid a proper wage.”

A G4S spokesperson said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job and support an essential public service, sometimes in difficult circumstances. The majority of our staff have not been on strike.

“We urge the union to present our offer to our employees, which is above minimum wage and inflation. We want to give our staff a pay rise and are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.”

The DWP has added that Jobcentres will “remain open where it is safe to do so” and that, in the instance that one has to close, customers will be contacted if appointments need to be rescheduled.