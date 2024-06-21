Job Centre security guards in Leeds employed by G4S to stage two-day walk out over 'abhorrent' pay
Hundreds of Job Centre security guards across Yorkshire and the North East will walk out today (Friday) and Saturday.
A picket line made up of staff from centres across the city will be held each morning at the Park Place branch.
The strikes are part of week-long industrial action in which more than 1,400 guards across the UK will strike in anger at pay rates.
The GMB say that 90 per cent of the security guards, employed by G4S, are now paid the minimum wage, “despite regularly facing attacks and abuse at work”.
Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said: “The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has handed G4S £211 million to run security at job centres despite employment costs being just £161 million during the same period.
“Job Centre security guards are punched, attacked and savaged in the neck by dogs – just for carrying out their duties.
“Yet 90 per cent of them struggle to get by on the minimum wage, while G4S trouser millions from the DWP.
“It’s abhorrent and these strikes will keep escalating unless G4S agrees to pay them a wage they can live on.”
A G4S spokesperson said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job, sometimes in difficult circumstances. We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is both above minimum wage and inflation. We are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.
“Our contingency plans, agreed in partnership with DWP have proved highly effective in maintaining a full service, and we continue to adapt them to ensure the safety of DWP locations, employees and the service users.”
