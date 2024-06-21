Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Job Centre security guards in Leeds are to stage a two-day walk out over “abhorrent” pay conditions.

Hundreds of Job Centre security guards across Yorkshire and the North East will walk out today (Friday) and Saturday.

A picket line made up of staff from centres across the city will be held each morning at the Park Place branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strikes are part of week-long industrial action in which more than 1,400 guards across the UK will strike in anger at pay rates.

Job Centre security say they are 'punched, attacked and savaged in the neck by dogs' | James Hardisty

The GMB say that 90 per cent of the security guards, employed by G4S, are now paid the minimum wage, “despite regularly facing attacks and abuse at work”.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said: “The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has handed G4S £211 million to run security at job centres despite employment costs being just £161 million during the same period.

“Job Centre security guards are punched, attacked and savaged in the neck by dogs – just for carrying out their duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet 90 per cent of them struggle to get by on the minimum wage, while G4S trouser millions from the DWP.

“It’s abhorrent and these strikes will keep escalating unless G4S agrees to pay them a wage they can live on.”

A G4S spokesperson said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job, sometimes in difficult circumstances. We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is both above minimum wage and inflation. We are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.