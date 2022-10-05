Santa season is upon us, so if you’re a tubby-bellied individual, and the thought of hundreds of excited children doesn’t make you dizzy, you could have an extra job on your hands this Christmas.

Garden centres, restaurants and tourist destinations in Leeds need some brave Santa look-a-likes to fill the children of Leeds with joy at their Christmas grottos this festive season.

And of course, Santa needs his elves so if you want to help out in his workshop, and keep the kiddies entertained while they wait to see the big man himself, there could be a job for you too.

Here we have rounded up all of the Santa and Elf that are being recruited for in Leeds this Christmas season:

Elf and Santa jobs are being recruited for in Leeds in time for Christmas

The Santa jobs on offer in Leeds this Christmas

Father Christmas

Where: Great Grottos Ltd - White Rose shopping centr e in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salary: £12 an hour - seasonal temporary work

The Indeed job advert says families will visit with you for 2 - 3 minutes and Santas are given training with simple techniques and fun dialogue so you will never run out of things to say.

Santa will be given a specialised Santa costume so don’t worry if you don’t look like Santa - you can still apply!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fancy yourself as a Santa? You can apply to be one this Christmas

Santa

Where: Toby Carvey, Chapel Allerton

Salary: Unspecified

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job advert explains that as Santa at Toby Carvery - Chapel Allerton you will spread festive cheer and create memories families treasure forever.

You’ll bring the magic to Breakfast with Santa, delivering gifts and putting smiles on faces with your joyous personality.

Elf jobs are being recruited for in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Christmas/Santa

Where: Swithens Farm , Swithens Lane, Rothwell LS26 0BT

Salary: £12 an hour

The job advert says Swithens Farm wants someone to play Father Christmas/Santa for their Christmas grotto experience starting in December as a temporary role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wannabe Santa’s must be good with children, happy to wear a Santa costume, be engaging, jolly and have a love or strong like for Christmas.

Santa jobs are being recruited for in Leeds

Christmas Elf jobs in Leeds this Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas elf

Where: Harewood House, Leeds, Knaresborough LS17 9LG

Salary: £9.50 an hour - Fixed term contract

The job advert says that Christmas at Harewood House is a magical time and your role will support Father Christmas to welcome guests and make sure the magic is shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an Elf, you will only ever be seen by guests as the magical helpers of Father Christmas and not in any other capacity.