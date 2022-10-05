Christmas jobs in Leeds: Santa and Christmas elf jobs you can apply for in Leeds and how much you could earn
Love Christmas? Fancy yourself as a Santa or even a Christmas Elf? Here’s how you could become one this festive season
Santa season is upon us, so if you’re a tubby-bellied individual, and the thought of hundreds of excited children doesn’t make you dizzy, you could have an extra job on your hands this Christmas.
Garden centres, restaurants and tourist destinations in Leeds need some brave Santa look-a-likes to fill the children of Leeds with joy at their Christmas grottos this festive season.
And of course, Santa needs his elves so if you want to help out in his workshop, and keep the kiddies entertained while they wait to see the big man himself, there could be a job for you too.
Here we have rounded up all of the Santa and Elf that are being recruited for in Leeds this Christmas season:
The Santa jobs on offer in Leeds this Christmas
Father Christmas
Where: Great Grottos Ltd - White Rose shopping centre in Leeds
Salary: £12 an hour - seasonal temporary work
The Indeed job advert says families will visit with you for 2 - 3 minutes and Santas are given training with simple techniques and fun dialogue so you will never run out of things to say.
Santa will be given a specialised Santa costume so don’t worry if you don’t look like Santa - you can still apply!
Santa
Where: Toby Carvey, Chapel Allerton
Salary: Unspecified
The job advert explains that as Santa at Toby Carvery - Chapel Allerton you will spread festive cheer and create memories families treasure forever.
You’ll bring the magic to Breakfast with Santa, delivering gifts and putting smiles on faces with your joyous personality.
Father Christmas/Santa
Where: Swithens Farm, Swithens Lane, Rothwell LS26 0BT
Salary: £12 an hour
The job advert says Swithens Farm wants someone to play Father Christmas/Santa for their Christmas grotto experience starting in December as a temporary role.
Wannabe Santa’s must be good with children, happy to wear a Santa costume, be engaging, jolly and have a love or strong like for Christmas.
Christmas Elf jobs in Leeds this Christmas
Christmas elf
Where: Harewood House, Leeds, Knaresborough LS17 9LG
Salary: £9.50 an hour - Fixed term contract
The job advert says that Christmas at Harewood House is a magical time and your role will support Father Christmas to welcome guests and make sure the magic is shared.
As an Elf, you will only ever be seen by guests as the magical helpers of Father Christmas and not in any other capacity.
Being an Elf will involve character work, endless energy and a love of Christmas magic.