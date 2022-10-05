With Christmas just around the corner, Royal Mail is gearing up to tackle the increase of post, packages and Christmas cards by recruiting a team of extra mailroom workers in Leeds.

And with mail being flung from every corner of the country on its quest to get to its desired location in time for the big day, Royal Mail needs a sturdy team of talented people to help out this Christmas.

As a Seasonal Mail Sorter, you will play a key role in delivering Christmas to the nation.

Daily, you’ll unload mail and parcels from the vans, move them through the mail centres and help sort letters to make sure they arrive in time for Christmas.

Royal Mail Christmas workers are needed in Leeds

The roles will be on a temporary basis and located at Leeds Mail Centre, with salaries varying based on the shifts hours worked.

Here’s everything you need to know about applying for one of these seasonal roles.

Job specifications for Royal Mail Seasonal Mail Sorters in Leeds

You’ll enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines

Demonstrate flexibility and be happy to switch between various tasks during a shift

Able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and lift and move mail bags (up to 11kg)

Comfortably able to stand for long periods

Seasonal workers are needed in Leed’s Royal Mail room

Pay and shift patterns for Royal Mail Seasonal Mail Sorters in Leeds

Most sites offer a range of shifts, so finding one that suits you should be simple.

Typical shift patterns include:

Lates: Mon to Sat, 14:00 - 22:00 (£12.99 p/h)

Nights: Mon to Sat, 22:00 - 06:00 (£14.49 p/h)

Please note, under 18’s are not permitted to work night shifts.

Seasonal workers are needed in Leed’s Royal Main room

How to apply as a Royal Mail Seasonal Mail Sorter this Christmas

To apply to be a seasonal Royal Mail worker, visit the Royal Mail website and click apply.