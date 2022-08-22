Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old idea that a good job only can be acquired with a degree has been debunked over and over. While some careers may require a degree, it’s certainly not the case for them all, and there’s absolutely no reason why you couldn’t score a top paying job without building up a massive student debt.

In fact, a study by Aviva shows that 24% of former university students in the UK regret going to university in the first place.

From police constables and air traffic controllers, to Royal Navy officers and visual effect artists, there are loads of jobs on the market that you don’t need a degree for.

According to salary data compiled from the government’s National Career Service you can make up to £80,000 annually in some jobs despite not having a degree, although that’s not to say you won’t need to do an apprenticeship or take a series of tests as part of your training.

Here are 11 well paid jobs that don’t require a university degree and how much you could earn.

Air Traffic Controller - Pay: £18,000 to £43,000

24 hours a day, they help to keep some of the busiest airspace in the world moving. The work is challenging and demanding, but it’s immensely rewarding too. Air traffic controllers give information and advice to airline pilots to help them take off and land safely and on time. You have to be over 18 and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or above (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. As well as having a good level of physical and mental fitness, you must satisfy the basic medical requirements set down by the Civil Aviation Authority. The National Air Traffic Control Service (NATS) has developed a series of games to help gauge whether you’re right for this career.

Requirements: You need to be 18 or older and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or above (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. You must meet the basic medical requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority as well as be fit mentally and physically.

Solicitor - Pay £25,000 to £100,000

Requirements: Since being approved in 2015, the new solicitor apprenticeship (level 7) is the way to go. This does however require good A levels as well as the need to pass several hard exams that can take up to six years to complete. The pay might be worth the hard work though.

Junior 2D artist - visual effects - Pay from £18,000 to £50,000 once qualified

They help artists produce all the whizzy visual effects (VFX). They assist senior VFX artists and prepare the elements required for the final shots. Eventually they’ll be employed by post production companies working on commercials, television series and feature films. You could do a practical short course at London’s MetFilm School (Ealing Studios) and try to get into the industry that way, or do an apprenticeship via Next Gen.

Requirements: This is an easier one and requires only a short practical course or an apprenticeship via an academy like NextGen or London MetFilm School.

Laboratory technician - Pay £17,000 to £30,000 plus

Lab technicians work in many areas from forensic to medical science, nuclear and more. They might set up experiments, record data, collect and analyse samples and do all the day-to-day jobs of laboratory work. Attention to detail is critical. Any relevant science A levels will help, and you can apply for a two year apprenticeship scheme through relevant employers.

Requirements: Two year apprenticeships with different employers is the way to go here. Good A levels in science is a great help.

If you’ve been considering this as a career, now could be the right time to apply. Police officers keep law and order, investigate crime, and support crime prevention. There is no formal educational requirement for direct application but you will have to be physically fit and pass written tests. Or, you could start by doing a police constable degree apprenticeship. You'll usually need: 4 or 5 GCSEs at grades 9 to 4 (A* to C) and college qualifications like A levels for a degree apprenticeship. You can get a taste of what it's like to work with the police by volunteering as a special constable. You could also get paid work as a police community support officer (PCSO) before applying for police officer training.

Requirements: Becoming a police constable does not require any formal qualifications. However, a police constable degree apprenticeship is recommended, usually requiring 4 or 5 GCSE levels at grades 9 to 4.

Environmental conservation officer - Pay from £19,000

You could try volunteering to gain experience and apply for an environmental conservation apprenticeship. Landex has a map of providers. Salary: from 18,000 GBP

Requirements: Landex has a list of several environmental conservation officer apprenticeships to pursue.

Requirements: Companies such as Deloitte and PwC offer professional services higher apprenticeships for people with A level to reach the required qualifications.

Investigate and thwart cyber crime. They might work for the police or security services, or for computer security specialists and in-house teams. They’ll follow and analyse electronic data, ultimately to help uncover cyber crime such as commercial espionage, theft, fraud or terrorism. Cyber security professionals are in high demand in both the public and private sector in the wake of high level breaches and perceived terrorism threats. And there’s a severe shortage of qualified professionals. Cyber security higher apprenticeships (level 4) are offered by major infrastructure and energy companies and – excitingly - the security services.

Requirements: Cyber security higher level 4 apprenticeships are offered by major infrastructure and energy companies and security services.

The National Nuclear Laboratory offers apprenticeships and the Ministry of Defence has a new nuclear undergraduate engineering apprenticeship, while other companies offer on-the-job training. Salary: 24,000 to 70,000 GBP

Requirements: National Nuclear Laboratory offers apprenticeships and the ministry of Defence has a new nuclear undergraduate engineering apprenticeship. There are also several on-the-job training positions available in this high demand sector.

Work with young people and help them develop personally and socially. They might work with local services, youth offending teams or voluntary organisations and community groups. They might help organise sports and other activities, or be involved in counselling and mentoring, or liaising with authorities. Many enter youth work as a volunteer or paid worker, but you can now qualify via a youth work apprenticeship.

Requirements: There are several apprenticeships available, although most enter youth work through paid employment or voluntary work.

