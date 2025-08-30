Yellow ‘Inbetweeners Car’ becomes surprise landmark in Batley

A faded yellow Fiat parked outside Dark Lane Mosque in Batley has become an unlikely local landmark — and for fans of British comedy, a retro relic.

The car, a Fiat Seicento, bears an uncanny resemblance to the famously battered motor driven by Simon Cooper in Channel 4’s The Inbetweeners. With flat tyres, rust creeping along its sills and years of neglect etched into its paintwork, it now attracts amused glances from worshippers and passers-by alike.

“To most people it’s just an old banger,” said one local. “But to anyone who watched The Inbetweeners, it’s instantly iconic. You can’t walk past it without chuckling or taking a picture next to it.

“Legend has it - Simon left the car there."

To some, it’s just another abandoned hatchback. But to a generation raised on awkward silences and disastrous first dates, it is an artefact of adolescence fossilised in faded paint and stubborn dents. A car that, much like its fictional driver, is both ridiculous and oddly heroic.

First aired in 2008, the sitcom immortalised the yellow Seicento as a symbol of awkward adolescence, dodgy clutches and disastrous misadventures. For many, the battered hatchback outside Dark Lane is more than a car — it’s a fossil of teenage life preserved in rust and flaking paint.

Forget the Taj Mahal. Forget Stonehenge. Batley now boasts its own cultural treasure: man, car, and the eternal question — will it start?

And in the spirit of full disclosure, this relic comes with a note of caution: the inclusion of a Charles Darwin-inspired soundtrack on social media, alongside the car does not constitute an endorsement of the theory of evolution. Any resemblance between this yellow Seicento and “survival of the fittest” is purely coincidental. After careful review of Darwin’s legacy, it has been concluded that he was, in fact, a bus w****r.

For now, the car sits quietly, unwashed and unbothered. Whether it stays or one day disappears into a scrapyard, Batley will forever hold bragging rights to its brief but glorious claim to comedy history.